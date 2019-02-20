Fake News: Susan Campbell to Deconstruct Timely Topic

“Fake news” is nothing new. In 1806, Thomas Jefferson sued The Hartford Courant for libel. He lost. According to Susan Campbell, Jefferson’s ploy was a bogus suit by a president fed up with the news coverage he was receiving. Campbell, a columnist for The Hartford Courant, will deconstruct contemporary news coverage in a free presentation “Fake News: Citizens—Arm Yourselves!” at the New Haven Museum. The inclement weather date is February 27.

The event concludes a year-long initiative by Connecticut Humanities, “Fake News: Is it Real? Journalism in the Age of Social Media,” created to facilitate a statewide conversation about why people are distrustful of news, how technology is changing information consumption, and how citizens can better evaluate news sources.

Campbell will share tips for discerning fake news from real, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter. She’ll also give reasons for optimism.