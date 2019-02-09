February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, for the first time, the gorgeous paintings of Greenwich, CT painter, Annette Voreyer. Her exhibit, “Celebrating Life Through Art” runs February 1 - 28. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 09 February, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 02 February, 2019
- Tuesday, 05 February, 2019
- Wednesday, 06 February, 2019
- Thursday, 07 February, 2019
- Friday, 08 February, 2019
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.