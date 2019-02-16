Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle

Date & Time: Saturday , February 16th, 2019

8:00 PM

All ages

Location:

Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott)

243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901

Cost: $10.00

Description:

Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.

Enjoy:

* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.

* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)

* Prize Giveaways

*Cash Bar

*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.

Website: http://www.socialevents123.com

E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com

Phone: 516-908-9638

Entered by: Jay Rosensweig