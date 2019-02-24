Collectible Sale (Friends of Ferguson Library Book Shop)

Unique books and media at affordable prices, including signed copies of fiction and nonfiction, modern first editions, classics, boxed sets, 19th century publications, and finely illustrated works. The sale will also include local history, a small collection of stamps and coins, vinyl records, magazines and comics. Prices will start as low as $3. On Sunday, special bargains will be available through the Books by the Bag portion of the sale. Cash, checks, and credit and debit cards are all accepted.

Special Events today: Book Collecting Panel @ 2:00 / Special Bargain Books by the Bag