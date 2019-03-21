Excellence in Education Awards 2019
Join us at SPEF’s Excellence in Education Awards, taking place Thursday, March 21st from 5:30 PM — 9:00 PM at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel. This annual event brings together community members, corporations, school administrators, teachers, parents, and other nonprofit agencies to celebrate the power of public education for students and families in Stamford.
The evening features a networking reception with a silent auction, musical performance, delicious hors d’oeuvres that are paired with specially-selected wine and beer, and, of course, the award ceremony.
THIS YEAR WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT THE FOLLOWING AWARDS:
SPEF Leadership Award: Barbara Dalio
Barbara Dalio is co-Founder and Director of the Dalio Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports her family’s social impact endeavors. Barbara’s primary interests revolve around public education in Connecticut and efforts that enable young people to achieve their full potential.
SPEF Philanthropy Award: NatWest Markets
NatWest Markets is being recognized for its commitment to volunteering, especially in the area of education, and for its generosity in helping SPEF pursue its mission.
SPEF Educator Award: To Be Announced
The winner is announced at the awards ceremony; educators are nominated by Parent-Teacher Organizations and the winner is selected by SPEF’s Board of Directors.
Stamford Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award: To Be Announced
PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!
All proceeds from the event will benefit SPEF’s educational programs, including the nationally-recognized Stamford Mentoring Program.
Thursday, 21 March, 2019
Contact:Nicolette Melia
Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$100.00
