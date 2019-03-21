Excellence in Education Awards 2019

Join us at SPEF’s Excellence in Education Awards, taking place Thursday, March 21st from 5:30 PM — 9:00 PM at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel. This annual event brings together community members, corporations, school administrators, teachers, parents, and other nonprofit agencies to celebrate the power of public education for students and families in Stamford.

The evening features a networking reception with a silent auction, musical performance, delicious hors d’oeuvres that are paired with specially-selected wine and beer, and, of course, the award ceremony.