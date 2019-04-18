Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation's only nonprofit dedicated exclusively funding cancer cell and gene therapy research, is celebrating its 18th anniversary with a very special Award Gala in New York City on April 18, 2019. The 2019 ACGT Award Gala: Accelerating the Momentum of Early Pioneers, will honor Dr. Carl H. June with The Edward Netter Leadership Award. The event will be held at 6:45 p.m., on April 18, 2019, at the Harvard Club of New York City. Dr. June will be honored for his lifesaving CAR T-cell treatment for leukemia and lymphoma, which was the first-ever FDA-approved gene therapy. Dr. June was one of ACGT’s first grant recipients for his work with CAR T-cells and the collaboration helped support Dr. June’s breakthrough work at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is now the director of their Center for Cellular Immunotherapy. He was named one of TIME magazine’s Most Influential People of the Year in 2018 and is now a member of ACGT’s Scientific Advisory Council. To learn more about the ACGT Gala or to reserve a ticket, please call 203-358-5055 or email agoldman@acgtfoundation.org.