Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support

A spectacular night of festive cocktails, great music, delicious food, inspiring speakers and breathtaking waterfront views. Held at beautiful Black Rock Yacht Club, proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit https://www.bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and buy tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available. Black Rock Yacht Club is located at 80 Grovers Avenue in Bridgeport, CT. Boys & Girls Village would like to thank its generous sponsors to date: Bismark Construction and Fairfield Living Magazine/Moffly Media.

About Boys and Girls Village: For 77 years, Boys & Girls Village, Inc. has been one of Connecticut’s leading providers of behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families. Since its founding, Boys & Girls Village has touched the lives of thousands of children and families from 50 different Connecticut communities, providing behavioral health, educational, family preservation and stabilization, and vocational services with the belief that all children can develop a healthy developmental pathway. Learn more at www.bgvillage.org.