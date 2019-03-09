American Legion Centennial Tree Planting

The American Legion was founded on March 15, 1919. To commemorate this milestone, Legion Post 12 in Norwalk will host a tree planting ceremony at Veterans Park. A proclamation will be read declaring the week of March 10-16, 2019 "American Legion Week" in Norwalk. Please join us at the entrance to Veterans Park on Seaview Avenue. For GPS directions, the area for the ceremony will be roughly 50 Seaview Avenue. Public invited, kid friendly! Many thanks to City of Norwalk Recreation and Parks Interim Director Ken Hughes and the Norwalk Tree Alliance for helping us with the event!