Ailey II Dance Company to Perform at the Quick on April 28th
Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County's annual fundraiser will feature a performance by the Ailey II Dance Company. The event supports scholarships for children with special needs to attend summer arts camp. Jeffrey and Laurie Gross will be honored for their community leadership and support. Tickets available at: QuickCenter.com
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
