'ORGANIC WORKS' - Art exhibition at the Stamford Art Association

The Stamford Art Association is pleased to present

"Organic Works"

Painting by artists Mayole Gonzalez and Fabian Cortes.

Opening Reception: Sunday, March 24, 4 - 6 pm

Closing Reception: Saturday, April 20, 7 - 9 pm



This painting series is the result of both artists’ creative approach to an organic and straight forward perspective. The work, which will include pastels, acrylic, mixed media and recycled materials, has been created by two artists who share the same studio but work independently and both have their own very distinctive styles.

In addition to the artwork on display, in a collaborative effort the artists and the cultural group ‘La Tertulia de Stamford’ will be offering a rich and joyful set of alternative cultural events during the span of the exhibition at the SAA Townhouse Gallery. ‘La Tertulia de Stamford’ is a cultural group which has been proactively enriching the Stamford community since 2000 with its interesting and varied cultural activities.

All events will take place at the SAA Townhouse Gallery, 39 Franklin St., Stamford, CT. 06901

Established in 1971, the Stamford Art Association is a nonprofit 501(3)c organization whose members include painters, sculptors, printmakers, photographers and multimedia artists. In its 47th year, our mission as an arts organization is to provide a forum where emerging and professional artists can discuss and exhibit their work within the community and compete in juried shows. The Association's Townhouse Gallery holds eight consecutive shows each year, two of which are solo exhibits and six are juried exhibits with prominent jurors from art schools, galleries and institutions in New York and surrounding areas, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney Museum, Bruce Museum, and Museum of Modern Art. We host an international exhibit, the Faber Birren Color Award Show, and a High School Student Show for Fairfield County students. All artists, not just members, are welcome to submit their work for exhibits. Annual competitions draw submissions from local, regional, and national artists. The SAA also curates the 4 yearly "Art at the Ferguson" exhibits at the Ferguson Library. SAA is supported by grants from the Connecticut Commision on the Arts, the City of Stamford, the Kuriansky Foundation and generous donations from individual artists and friends.



The SAA Townhouse Gallery is open every Thursday/Friday 11-3 and Saturday/Sunday 12-3. Admission is free.



www.stamfordartassociation.org • 39 Franklin St. Stamford CT 06901

P: 203-325-1139 F: 203-359-1117 Email: stamfordartassn@optonline.net