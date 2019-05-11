Event calendar brought to you by

Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

The exhibition has been juried by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis. “I am very pleased by the amount of submissions we received and the quality of the work presented. Submissions come from very diverse regional areas including N.Y., Greenwich, Norwalk, Westport, and Old Saybrook, to name a few,” said Ms. Ingis. “Works range from realism to post-impressionism that fit well with the exhibit theme and the history of the Mansion.” The exhibition has been juried by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis and will feature more than fifteen artists including: Anna BadiniCindy Bernier, Christopher Breining, Harold DavisRichard Koleszar, Kara LaFrance, Laura Levine, Werner LiepoltMaya SantangeloAnthony Santomauro, Marjorie Sopkin, Lee Skalkos, Clarice Shirvell, Jayson TobiasChristopher VirtuosoMaxwell Wiesen, and Gregory Ziebell.

Saturday, 11 May, 2019

Contact:

Melissa Erickson

Phone: 203-838-9799
Cost:

$10 Adults - 45 min tour/ $20 Adults - 90 min tour

Categories:

