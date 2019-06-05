Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition

The exhibition has been juried by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis. “I am very pleased by the amount of submissions we received and the quality of the work presented. Submissions come from very diverse regional areas including N.Y., Greenwich, Norwalk, Westport, and Old Saybrook, to name a few,” said Ms. Ingis. “Works range from realism to post-impressionism that fit well with the exhibit theme and the history of the Mansion.” The exhibition has been juried by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis and will feature more than fifteen artists including: Anna Badini, Cindy Bernier, Christopher Breining, Harold Davis, Richard Koleszar, Kara LaFrance, Laura Levine, Werner Liepolt, Maya Santangelo, Anthony Santomauro, Marjorie Sopkin, Lee Skalkos, Clarice Shirvell, Jayson Tobias, Christopher Virtuoso, Maxwell Wiesen, and Gregory Ziebell.