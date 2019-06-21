Jon Batiste & Stay Human Summer Gala
You see him every night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — now see him LIVE with his band Stay Human at The Ridgefield Playhouse! From his original material and American standards to New Orleans Jazz to the present day- come hear a great night of music, while supporting the Playhouse and enjoying food and drink under the tent on the field next to The Playhouse.
5:30pm Gala: Food, drinks & silent auction under the tent (Gala ticket holders only)
8:00pm Performance: Live auction and show
Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Friday, 21 June, 2019
Contact:Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.