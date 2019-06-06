Monsieur Periné - La Sombra World Tour

Nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album and winner of The Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, this Bogotá-based musical ensemble from Colombia mixes Latin and European flavors with an Afro-Colombian sound. Lead singer Catalina García sings in a mixture of Spanish, French, English, and Portuguese. Their debut album in 2012 (Hecho a Mano) won Colombia’s national gold album award. Since then they have released two more albums to much acclaim – Caja de Musica in 2015 and the more recent Encanto Tropical just last year.

