The Fab Five

The next event of the Sounds Good concert series will feature a variety of songs from Broadway and Hollywood by composers: Kander and Ebb, Meredith Willson, Frank Loesser, Henry Mancini, Noel Coward, Stephen Sondheim, and others. Besides Broadway musicals, there will be songs from favorite hit movies!

Ellen Zimmer Lewis, Sarah Bleasdale, Jim Fredericks and Richard Weidlich headline this annual crowd pleaser with credits that include regional theatre, European tours, and performances with symphonies across the U.S. and Europe. Darin Lewis, an award-winning musician, conductor and composer, is the musical director of this concert.

Come and enjoy an evening of songs from some of the greatest composers and lyricists in a beautiful space with outstanding acoustics. To paraphrase Sondheim, “Something appealing, something appalling, something for everyone…music tonight!”

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for seniors and students.

CONTACT INFO:

Rev. Mark Lingle

marklingle.pastor@gmail.com

(203) 570-6226

For more information about this event and the Sounds Good Concert series, please visit our website at: http://www.stfrancisstamford.org/music/sounds-good