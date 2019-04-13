Flea market
Flea Market April 13, 9-3 at the Eagles Aerie 588 located at 6 Mott Ave, Norwalk. Over 2o venders. New items as well as antiques, collectibles and household items. In the event of rain it will be held upstairs in our hall.
Saturday, 13 April, 2019
Contact:Nancy LaRosa
