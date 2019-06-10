19th Annual SilverSource Charity Golf Outing

An annual tradition that everyone looks forward to! Golfers enjoy a fun day of world-class golf and receive a pre-tournament brunch, 12pm shotgun start, awards, prizes, cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and more. Spend the day playing on a delightfully challenging course, originally designed by renowned architect, Robert Trent Jones. Non-golfers can attend the post-tournament reception and dinner. Visit https://silversource.org/golf/ for details and registration.

This year’s event will honor Richard A. Silver, senior partner of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, who has long been recognized as a leader of the litigation bar in the state of Connecticut. He has been listed in Best Lawyers in America for the last 25 years and has been included in Connecticut Super Lawyers since its inception.

The tournament is a major annual fundraiser for SilverSource, with all proceeds supporting the SilverSource Elderly Housing Stability Program, elder eviction protection and the Ride To Wellness Medical Transportation Program.

SilverSource, founded in 1908, provides a safety net for older adults through individual assistance, case management, guidance and other direct services to improve the safety, health and quality of life for older residents of lower Fairfield County CT. In addition, SilverSource is an information resource center and referral source for older adults and their families. SilverSource, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is located at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, CT 06905. For more information visit www.silversource.org or call 203.324.6584.

SilverSource would like to thank media sponsor, Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media.