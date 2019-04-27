Dahlia 101 Workshop
Featuring Pamela Schaefer, winner of last year’s Queen of Show, to talk about the history of Dahlias and the different types of dahlias. Also, renown grower, Susan Hut, will explain how to grow, tend to and store dahlias. It will include potting and special Dahlia care topics and you will receive 3-4 tubers to take home.
Saturday, 27 April, 2019
