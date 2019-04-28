Frolic in the Forest
A Celebration of Spring for the Whole Family
Children’s Fashion show featuring:
FiFi & Bella, Jojo Maman Bebe, Monogram Mary, Petit Maison Kids, Roller Rabbit and Vineyard Vines
Beverages & bites courtesy of:
Randy’s Wines, Rise Brewing Co., Gelato & Cioccolato
Sunday, April 28
3:00 – 5:00 P.M.
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street, Cos Cob
Sunday, 28 April, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: (203)-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10.00 – $175.00
