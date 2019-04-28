Event calendar brought to you by

Frolic in the Forest

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Frolic in the Forest 
A Celebration of Spring for the Whole Family

Children’s Fashion show featuring:
FiFi & Bella, Jojo Maman Bebe, Monogram Mary, Petit Maison Kids, Roller Rabbit and Vineyard Vines

Beverages & bites courtesy of:
Randy’s Wines, Rise Brewing Co., Gelato & Cioccolato

Sunday, April 28
3:00 – 5:00 P.M. 

Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street, Cos Cob

Sunday, 28 April, 2019

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: (203)-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$10.00 – $175.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.