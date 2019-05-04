Event calendar brought to you by

Books Across Stamford: A Springtime Celebration!

Mill River Park

 Stamford, CT 06902

Saturday, May 4th 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Mill River Park (1055 Washington Blvd)

New books for Pre-K through 5th Grade Students

Summer Camp Fair

The Ferguson Library Book Mobile

Storyteller & Musician April Armstrong

Food Trucks, Music, Arts & Crafts, and More!

Nicolette Melia

Phone: 2039657733
