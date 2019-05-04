Books Across Stamford: A Springtime Celebration!
Saturday, May 4th 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Mill River Park (1055 Washington Blvd)
New books for Pre-K through 5th Grade Students
Summer Camp Fair
The Ferguson Library Book Mobile
Storyteller & Musician April Armstrong
Food Trucks, Music, Arts & Crafts, and More!
Saturday, 04 May, 2019
Contact:Nicolette Melia
Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.