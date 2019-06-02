Dick Cavett Presents... A Conversation with Christopher Walken
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
MEMBER PRE-SALE BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 10AM
PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10AM
In the next installment of his new series at The Playhouse, Emmy Award-winner Dick Cavett will interview Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken live on stage.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program at The Ridgefield Playhouse.
Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series
Sunday, 02 June, 2019
Contact:Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
