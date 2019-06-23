Richard Thompson - Solo/Acoustic
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
MEMBER PRE-SALE BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 10AM
Members please call the box office for tickets 203.438.5795
PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10AM
Heralded as “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix,” by the LA Times, Thompson’s genre defying mastery of both acoustic and electric guitar along with dizzying energy and onstage wit continue to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos in folk rock history.
Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Sunday, 23 June, 2019
Contact:Vania Saintfery
Categories:
