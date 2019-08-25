Toad the Wet Sprocket
Celebrating 30 years as a band and the 25th Anniversary of their Platinum album Dulcinea, the band is best known for the hits “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want,” and “Fall Down.”
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
