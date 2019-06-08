Creating a Writing Life Retreat for Emerging Writers

The 13th season of Creating A Writing Life retreats, kicks off with award winning writer Mike Urban as guest presenter. on June 8th. The retreat welcomes writers of all genres, all levels of ability, offering a judgement free, inspiring atmosphere to write, share, learn and celebrate the writing life. The event provides an all-inclusive experience on Ender's Island in the beautiful Mystic, Connecticut.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and includes morning refreshments and lunch. Registration is $165 per person with a $5 discount for registration prior to May 8. A second retreat is scheduled for August 17th at Mercy By the Sea in Madison where romance writer, Gail Chianese will be the guest speaker. To sign up to receive the complimentary Creating A Writing Life Newsletter, or to register for the Creating a Writing Life Retreat, visit www.CreatingAWritingLife.com or call (860) 536-0051.