The Wiz
Join our local Teen Program in their performance of The Wiz!
Link To Purchase Tickets
https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1839850-wiz-norwalk/
Saturday, 25 May, 2019
Contact:Jeanne Moore
Phone: 203-831-5004
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$25.00
