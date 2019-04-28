Pancake Breakfast by Stamford Lions Club

When: Sunday, April 28

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Belltown Firehouse at 8 Dorlen Road, Stamford Ct. On site parking available.

Why: Let us help you by cooking breakfast for you. You will help us raise funds so we

can help those less fortunate. Eat in or take out!

Who: Presented by the Stamford Lions Club. The main mission of Lions Clubs is to

help the sight and hearing impaired.

Tickets: $8.00 for Adults

$5.00 for Kids

Cash or Checks only