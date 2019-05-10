Tweet May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery

Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , CT 06820

US

This May, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Abstract Expressions,” featuring the unique and colorful abstract paintings of New Fairfield, CT artist, Jim Malloy. His exhibit runs May 1 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

