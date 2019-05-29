Fight Osteoporosis Naturally with New Cutting-Edge Technology: Presentation and Free Balance Assessments

May is National Osteoporosis Month, a time to check in on bone health. OsteoStrong will offer complimentary balance assessments and a presentation about its breakthrough program to fight osteoporosis at its Greenwich location. Attendees will learn how to build skeletal strength and combat osteoporosis naturally and faster than pharmaceutical treatments or other therapies.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, one in two women and one in four men will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis, a debilitating bone disease. Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have low bone density, placing them at increased risk.

Designed for people of all ages and activity levels, OsteoStrongoffers an easy, painless and safe way to improve bone density, posture and balance - critical for preventing falls - as well as enhance athletic performance and reduce joint and back pain. For more information, visit osteostrong.me

