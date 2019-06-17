Just shy of seven years ago a varsity football quarterback from the Westhill High School headed off to Vermont for college. Just days later he met with a tragic accident and passed away. The Peter Cernansky Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner was established by his parents to honor the memory of their son, who loved team sports—for the competition as well as the camaraderie of his teammates.

This year’s 7th annual event is being held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford. In addition to the golf tournament, which kicks off at noon, the day features a Welcome Brunch starting at 10:30 a.m., Silent Auction throughout day, and Cocktails & Dinner starting at 5:00. Golf registration and dinner tickets are available at: http://pcmgolf.org/

The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) partners with The Peter Cernansky Memorial Fund to help ensure the longevity of this meaningful and engaging event. Proceeds from the Tournament fund Purple PACT (Players’ Academic Counseling and Tutoring Program) at Westhill High School, which fosters positive student-athlete development and growth: academically, athletically and social-emotionally. The Fund supports a similar program at Stamford High School: Knight Life. A share of the proceeds from the event also fund the Stamford Mentoring Program, which served 900+ students this year.