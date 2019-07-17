Kristian Bush of Sugarland

Half of the platinum-selling country duo Sugarland, Grammy Award-winner Kristian Bush has been leaving his mark on music for more than two decades as a songwriter, producer and performer. His debut solo album, Southern Gravity, was released in April 2015, featuring the Top 20 single “Trailer Hitch.” The album received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, The Boston Globe, and the Sydney Morning Herald, among many others. Country Weekly called it the “feelgood album of the year.” Kristian founded Sugarland in 2002; in 2004, he and singer Jennifer Nettles exploded onto the music scene, surpassing sales of over 22 million albums worldwide, achieving five No. 1 singles and winning numerous awards, including trophies from the Grammys, AMAs, ACM Awards, CMT Music Awards and CMA Awards. In October of 2012, they were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. To date, Kristian has won six BMI Awards for his songwriting abilities. Kristian also wrote and performed the theme song to TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress – “Forever Now (Say Yes).”

Kicking off the night is Kirsten Maxwell, a New York raised, Nashville based singer, songwriter, and artist. She has toured extensively over the past 4 years, playing anywhere from small folk clubs to notable venues like NYC’s Cutting Room and Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. Maxwell has also shared stages with such musical greats as Melissa Etheridge, Tanya Tucker, Karla Bonoff, and Paul Shaffer.

Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series built by Ring’s End Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series