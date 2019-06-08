The Grandiflora Garden Tour has been the highlight of our event calendar since its inception in 1958.

Join the Greenwich Botanical Center and over 100 fellow gardening enthusiasts as we gain rare access to high-end private estates over the course of two Summer afternoons. These breathtaking properties feature the work of our community’s most celebrated horticulturists and landscape designers that reflect the dedication and exquisite taste of each homeowner.

Tour Details

NEW THIS YEAR: Young Patrons Ticket Package

This package is for patrons 40 and under and includes a ticket to the Garden Tour and Patron Breakfast on Friday morning.

Ticket holders gain access to each garden at their leisure over the course of two days:

Friday, June 7th 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, June 8th 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

A Patron Breakfast will be held on Friday, June 7th at a private residence.

A buffet lunch will be offered at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.