Veteran of the Month and Flag Raising Ceremony
The Veteran of the Month program honoring a deceased Veteran is held the first Sunday of the month at the at the American Legion Post 12, 60 County St. Norwalk at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony in June will honor Lt Frank C. Godfrey, namesake of Post in Norwalk. He was killed in action in France during World War I in France.. Reception following. Free parking and free admission. Nominations are always accepted. The veteran need not be a member of the Legion or any veterans organization. For more information call 203-866-8249.
Sunday, 02 June, 2019
Contact:Jeff
Phone: 203-866-8249
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.