Tweet Ridgefield Fourth of July Fireworks

Ridgefield High School 700 N Salem Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877



Ridgefield Fourth of July Fireworks Starting at dusk until about 9:30

06:00 PM - 09:30 PM

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.