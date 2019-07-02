Event calendar brought to you by

Wakefield Design Center Showroom Sample Sale

Wakefield Design Center

652 Glenbrook Road
 Stamford, CT 06906
USA

Rare opportunity: Open to the public for a limited time only!

Shop this Trade Only Design Center and save up to 60% off retail on home furnishings, lighting and accessories.
Brands include: Thom Filicia for Vanguard, Hickory Chair, Lee, Currey & Co, Visual Comfort, Mr. Brown, Made Goods and many more.

June 20th - July 2nd
Monday - Saturday: 10am - 6pm
Sunday: 11am - 4pm

Tuesday, 02 July, 2019

Contact:

Images&Details

Phone: 2039668203
Website: Click to Visit

