Mission Statement: The Tuesday Night Open Jam provides a live showcase which supports and nurtures musicians of all levels, brings the community together, and promotes the arts in one of Norwalk’s beautiful public parks.

The Summer 2019 Tuesday Night Open Jam in Freese Park will begin on June 25th and wrap up on August 27th. This will be our 7th consecutive summer in Freese Park. This Norwalk Recreation and Parks-sponsored open mic night runs every Tuesday throughout the summer from 7:00-10:00, and is weather dependent. Cancellation info will be available by 3:00 on Tuesdays by calling the city’s cancellation line at 203 854-7938.

The Tuesday Night Open Jam brings musicians from a 50-mile radius who come every week and exhibit their talents with some of the area’s best players. Musicians of all levels are welcome, and the vibrant local music scene is well-represented at this weekly gathering of the musical community for an evening of camaraderie and lively, professional quality music. Musicians and spectators alike will find a fun, warm and exciting crowd of 100-200 people every Tuesday. Signup sheet for musicians is available at 6:30. We provide a full backline including keyboards, drums, mics and amps. Full bands and single players/singers alike are welcome.

All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks and local restaurants are located nearby. Please note: Dogs and glass containers are not allowed in Freese Park. Contact the Tuesday Night Open Jam via our Facebook group www.Facebook.com/groups/TNOJ1. Come Out And Play! Sponsored by the Norwalk Recreation & Parks Department and our local business community.