HARMAN & Make Music Day Stamford Street Studio

HARMAN, Stamford Downtown and the Make Music Alliance are hosting a pop-up Street Studio on June 21 in celebration of Make Music Day, a global event taking place in over 800 cities around the world. Every year on June 21st, mobile recording studios appear on sidewalks in cities across the world. These Street Studios, organized with Stamford’s own HARMAN, bring world-class producers onto the streets for Make Music Day, setting up their mobile recording studios in public locations.

The HARMAN Street Studio in Stamford is free and open to the public to experience. It will be equipped with musical instruments and HARMAN recording technology for the public – musicians and non-musicians – to record audio. Local music producer, Zubin Hensler, will be on site at the HARMAN Street Studio and edit the audio recorded into one-of-a-kind, local music track to be shared online.

JOIN US AT STAMFORD’S OWN STREET STUDIO!

June 21, 12PM-5PM

1 Public Library Plaza – corner of Bedford and Broad Street

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.