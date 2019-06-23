Wall Street Restaurant Week starting Monday, June 17th - Sunday June 23rd.

Wall Street Restaurants: All 10, Banc House, Paella Tapas, Bj Ryan's, Fat Cat Pie Co., Peaches, Mike's Ristorante, Pontos Taverna are all included in this event. It is $29.99 Prix Fixe Dinner. Call Restaurants for Reservations and details.

Check out specials all week from these bars and cafes: Belden Pizza, Cafe Aroma, Monchica Restaurant, People's Choice, Troupe429, and Burger Bar 1 opening this month!

Music and More:

- Norwalk "Make Music Day" - June 21st, Free musical events in Wall St area

-"Marketplace on Main" - June 21st, 2:30-8 PM, 5 main st

-Building Community Through Music - every Thursday in June at 7pm at Norwalk Public Library