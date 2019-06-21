Event calendar brought to you by

Marketplace on Main

Main Street Norwalk

5 Main Street, Norwalk CT
 Norwalk, CT 06850

JEWELRY - HOME DECOR - FASHION - CRAFTS & more! A collaboration with Restaurant Week and Make Music Day.

Friday, 21 June, 2019

Contact:

Rebecca Dickson

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.