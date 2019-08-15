Deadline for Nominations for the 2019 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is accepting nominations for the 2019 SilverSource Awards. The awards celebrate the exceptional advancements and meaningful contributions made in improving the lives of adults over age 60 throughoutFairfield County by volunteers, individuals, businesses and organizations. There is no cost to enter. Nominations may be made by visiting https://silversource.org/awards/ and are due by August 15, 2019. Awards will be presented in the fall.

“This annual award celebrates those who are improving the lives of older adults in Fairfield County,” said Kathleen Bordelon, Executive Director for SilverSource, Inc. “We encourage any person, business or organization that is working to advance the dignity, independence and quality of life of older adults to submit a nomination.”

Award Details

The SilverSource Community Service Volunteer Award is given to an outstanding volunteer age 50 or over who is sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of older adults.

The SilverSource Contribution to Community Award is given to an outstanding individual, as well as an outstanding organization or business that provides significant improvements to the region as a place to live and retire.

Nominations are open to volunteers, individuals, organizations, businesses and groups or collaborative initiatives that contribute to the lives of older adults. All nominations will be evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of community, business and thought leaders. All achievements, accomplishments or service on which nominations are based must reflect the SilverSource vision and mission. The Awards recognize high impact programs and initiatives in Fairfield County. There is no cost to enter.

Visit https://silversource.org/awards/ for more information, or to make a nomination. Submit a nomination online or email completed nomination forms to Awards@SilverSource.org or fax it to 203-324-3787, attention: Kathleen Bordelon. The deadline to submit a nomination is August 15, 2019.