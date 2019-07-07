Military Appreciation at Mystic Aquarium
As a thank you for their service to our country, Mystic Aquarium is offering FREE admission for United States military veterans and active-duty service members July 1-31, 2019 with military ID.
Family members receive a discounted admission rate of $10 off general admission when each person presents his or her U.S. military dependent ID at time of purchase.
Some restrictions apply. See website for more details.
Sunday, 07 July, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 02 July, 2019
- Wednesday, 03 July, 2019
- Thursday, 04 July, 2019
- Friday, 05 July, 2019
- Saturday, 06 July, 2019
Contact:Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free GA (with military ID). $10 off GA for family.
