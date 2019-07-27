Event calendar brought to you by

Wine & Dine with Penguins Dinner at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Diversify your taste buds with unique flavors from around the world. This multi-course meal catered by Ocean Blue Catering is thoughtfully paired with various international wines. Top off the evening with a special appearance by one of Mystic Aquarium's resident African penguins.

$69.95 per person, all inclusive.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Must be 21+ to attend.

Saturday, 27 July, 2019

Contact:

Mystic Aquarium

Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$69.95 per person, all inclusive. Must be 21+ to a

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.