Wine & Dine with Penguins Dinner at Mystic Aquarium
Diversify your taste buds with unique flavors from around the world. This multi-course meal catered by Ocean Blue Catering is thoughtfully paired with various international wines. Top off the evening with a special appearance by one of Mystic Aquarium's resident African penguins.
$69.95 per person, all inclusive.
Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Must be 21+ to attend.
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
Contact:Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$69.95 per person, all inclusive. Must be 21+ to a
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.