The Greens at Cannondale is hosting a complimentary health seminar, The Benefits of Sleep for Mind and Body, with guest speakers Dr. Bulent Ozockar and Respiratory Therapist Peter Lerman. Learn how insufficient or poor-quality sleep can inhibit cognitive abilities and impair cardiovascular health. Know how sleep issues are diagnosed and treated. Determine whether or not you’re sleeping well and how to get a better night’s sleep to improve memory, energy, immune system and mental health.

The complimentary seminar will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Greens 435 Danbury Road in Wilton. Includes dinner at 5:30pm followed by the presentation at 6:30pm.

Please RSVP by July 8th to 203.761.1191 or crose@thegreensatcannondale.com