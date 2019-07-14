Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market
Harbor Point, the mixed-use waterfront development in the South End of Stamford CT, is launching its annual Farmer's Market, taking place every Sunday, 9 AM - 2 PM, from July 7th through October 13th. Each week, residents and visitors of Harbor Point can expect a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and baked goods, cut flowers and plants, soaps and candles, treats for your pets and more.
Sunday, 14 July, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Sunday, 07 July, 2019
- Sunday, 14 July, 2019
- Sunday, 21 July, 2019
- Sunday, 28 July, 2019
- Sunday, 04 August, 2019
Contact:Tom Nolan
Cost:Free
