Tweet Connecticut Ballet presents BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Mill River Park 1010 Washington Boulevard

Stamford , CT 06901

United States

Artistic Director Brett Raphael narrates this annual free, family-friendly performance. Enjoy a full evening of classical and contemporary ballet performed by the consummate artists of the Connecticut Ballet. This year’s program includes a contemporary ballet by Marden Ramos to music by Kodomo and Joseph Locarro's Now and Then with music by singer/songwriter Bonnie Raitt. A talk-back with the performers closes the evening. Full schedule: July 12 , 6:30 p.m., at Mill River Park, Washington Blvd., Stamford. Free.

July 13, 7:30 p.m., at Untermeyer Festival for the Arts, 945 No. Broadway, Yonkers, N.Y. Free.



July 16, 8 p.m., at Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Road, Westport. Free.

July 20, 6:30 pm., at Elizabeth Park Conservatory, 1561 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. Free.

July 27, 7 p.m., at Middlesex Community College, 100 Training Hill Road., Middletown. Free and indoors. For further info, visit www.connecticutballet.org.

