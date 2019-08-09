Kinky Boots - The Musical in HD w/ Harvey Fierstein

Exclusive LIVE Q&A with Kinky Boots creator Harvey Fierstein following the HD screening of the London performance!

The Grammy, Olivier and 6 x Tony, Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is coming to our big screen! Don’t miss Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper. After the screening hear a live talk back with the man who came up with the concept and wrote the book for the show, Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award®-winner (and Ridgefield Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board member), Harvey Fierstein. He’ll talk about how he was inspired by the little-seen 2005 movie of the same title, “Kinky Boots” which was based on true events, and how his meeting w/ Cyndi Lauper after her 2010 performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse spawned this show about finding your passion, overcoming prejudice and transcending stereotypes.

The filmed West End production of the hit musical, captured in HD at London’s Adelphi Theatre, stars Olivier Award winner Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray.

Ridgefield Magazine's Broadway & Cabaret Series

Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series