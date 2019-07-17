Hungarian & Gypsy Folk Dance Show featuring the Liget Dance Ensemble from Budapest, HU
Crystal Theatre hosts the fantastic Liget Dance Ensemble from Budapest, Hungary for a one of a kind performance at their air-conditioned theater, Wednesday, July 17th @ 7:30 PM. Discounted tickets of only $10 are available on the web-site, www.crystaltheatre.org. Children at the door get in for $5!
The performance will also feature musical excerpts from their upcoming joint performance of Hungarian Nights...the musical. This show is great for all ages and is sure to be memorable.
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019
Contact:Cheryl Kemeny
Phone: 203.858.2709
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10/adults, $5/children
