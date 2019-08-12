'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery

Works of art that are small in size, but big on creativity are on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery. “Small Treasures” features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. The exhibit runs from July 15 - October 5, 2019.

“Small Treasures” features artwork from 30 local and national artists, including Jennifer Moné Hill of Danbury, Sheri Schwarz, Hamden, Gregory Ziebell of Norwalk, Charles Hall, Windsor Locks, and Theresa Kasun of Shelton.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” placemaking initiative, an effort to support art in parking spaces. It is free and open to the public from 9:00am-5:00pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit www.norwalkpark.org/public-art.