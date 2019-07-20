Apollo 11 Moon Landing: 50th Anniversary
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
Apollo 11 landed on the Moon 50 years ago today and we’ll mark this historic achievement with special activities in our Sun, Earth, Universe traveling exhibit, a collaboration with NASA and the NISE Net. Rocket in to Stepping Stones for this special weekend celebration!
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
Cost:Free with museum admission
