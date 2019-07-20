Event calendar brought to you by

Apollo 11 Moon Landing: 50th Anniversary

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Apollo 11 landed on the Moon 50 years ago today and we’ll mark this historic achievement with special activities in our Sun, Earth, Universe traveling exhibit, a collaboration with NASA and the NISE Net.  Rocket in to Stepping Stones for this special weekend celebration!

Saturday, 20 July, 2019

Free with museum admission

