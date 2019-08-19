AileyDance Kids One-Week Dance Residency
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
Five days of West African Dance and Hip-Hop Dance classes with teaching artists from the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The one-week dance camp will feature the Ailey Arts in Education curriculum plus STEAM workshops from Stepping Stones Museum for Children educators and entertaining lunch-and-learn films.
Classes for children ages 5 - 7 and ages 8 - 11 Space is limited to 30 children in each age group.
To register or for more information, visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/ailey or call 203 899 0606, ext. 0 .
Monday, 19 August, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 19 August, 2019
- Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
- Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
- Thursday, 22 August, 2019
- Friday, 23 August, 2019
Contact:Information Center
Phone: 2038990606
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$175/ member child $200/ non-member
Categories:
