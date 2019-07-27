Big Adventures: Dinosaurs!
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
Do you love dinosaurs? Come see our new special exhibit, Big Adventures: Dinosaurs! It opens on Saturday, July 27! Go on an adventure and get swept away to the long lost land of dinosaurs, step into the PaleoLab to investigate dinosaur fossils and put your mind to the test in the Innovation Station by planning future time traveling adventures!
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
Cost:Free with museum admission
