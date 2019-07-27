Event calendar brought to you by

Big Adventures: Dinosaurs!

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Do you love dinosaurs? Come see our new special exhibit, Big Adventures: Dinosaurs! It opens on Saturday, July 27! Go on an adventure and get swept away to the long lost land of dinosaurs, step into the PaleoLab to investigate dinosaur fossils and put your mind to the test in the Innovation Station by planning future time traveling adventures!

Saturday, 27 July, 2019

Information Center

Free with museum admission

